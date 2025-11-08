Larson Two Goal Night Lifts Isles to Victory over Thunderbirds, 6-2

Springfield, MA - The Bridgeport Islanders headed into enemy territory on Friday night to start a home-and-home series against the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. As a sold-out crowd in Springfield cheered on the Thunderbirds, the Islanders were there to spoil the party and the AHL debut of former Stanley Cup Champion, Milan Lucic who is attempting an NHL comeback after being out the entirety of the previous season. The opening period set the tone as the Isles roared to a two-goal lead and held on to win the contest, 6-2

In the first period, it didn't take long for the Isles to take a lead when Marc Gatcomb potted a rebound chance after a Matthew Highmore breakaway was stopped by Vadim Zherenko at 1:39. The goal made it 1-0 for Bridgeport and it was Gatcomb's first of the season. The Isles followed up with another tally and this time it was Joey Larson scoring his fourth of the year as he found room under the crossbar and into the Thunderbirds goal at 18:16. The period ended with Bridgeport holding a 2-0 advantage.

In the middle frame, the Thunderbirds Dylan Peterson scored at 8:34 slicing the Islanders lead, 2-1 as his shot beat goalie Parker Gahagen. The Isles weren't done though after Daylan Kuefler deflected a point shot by Cole McWard for the 3-1 lead at 16:13. The period ended with Bridgeport holding a two-goal advantage.

In the final period, Springfield got a good bounce off a Isles skate in front when the puck was shot in by Aleksanteri Kaskimaki at 5:00 bringing the game to a 3-2 score. But, it was a powerplay goal by Larson at 5:46. Larson's second of the game lifted to the team to a 4-2 advantage. Hunter Drew added a goal at 7:27 for his 4th of the season and the Isles grabbed a 5-2 lead. Adam Beckman grabbed another powerplay goal for team at 17:53 giving Bridgeport a 6-2 lead and never looked back en route to victory for the second time this season against the Thunderbirds. a

