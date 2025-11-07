Bojangles Game Preview: November 7 & 8 vs Syracuse

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are back on home ice and looking to get back on track as they host the North Division-leading Crunch for a pair of tilts.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 4-4-1-0 (5th Atlantic)

SYR - 8-2-0-0 (1st North)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 16.1% (22nd) / 80.5% (17th)

SYR - 23.8% (10th) / 86.5% (4th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.00 GF/Game (17th) / 3.44 GA/Game (26th)

SYR - 3.90 GF/Game (t-3rd) / 2.50 GA/Game (t-6th)

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

RIGHTING THE SHIP

Since starting the season 3-1-0-0 the Checkers have faced a bit of a rough patch as of late, holding a 1-3-1-0 record over their last five games. Across those four losses Charlotte scored a total of five goals, while the lone victory saw the team pot five goals in that contest alone.

Despite the skid, the Checkers have not lost back-to-back games in regulation this season. In fact, the last time they registered consecutive regulation losses was Jan. 11 and 14 of last season.

They'll look to get back into the win column against a Syracuse team that has started the season strong, boasting an 8-2-0-0 record that ranks as the fourth best in the AHL.

CAP IS BACK

After missing four games due to injury, Trevor Carrick returned to the lineup during the most recent road trip - picking up a point in each of his two games back.

The next game that Carrick plays will be his 700th in the AHL, making him the 91st player to reach that milestone. The Checkers captain is also one shy of 100 AHL goals, something only six defensemen have ever done.

POWER OUTAGE

The Checkers enter the weekend looking to shake out of a slump on the man advantage. They have not scored a power-play goal in any of their last five contests and are mired in an 0-for-19 run.

On the other side, Syracuse sports the fourth-ranked penalty kill in the league, but gave up three goals on eight opportunities over its last two games.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Trevor Carrick - 2 points in last 2 games

Sandis Vilmanis - 3 points in last 4 games

Wilmer Skoog - 3 points in last 4 games

Syracuse

Wojciech Stachowiak - 5 points in last 4 games

Jakob Pelletier - 8 points in last 6 games

Dylan Duke - 7 points in last 5 games

THE INFO

Friday's game is Military Appreciation Night! The Checkers will be honoring veterans throughout the night and themed merch will be available at the merch store.

Saturday is the music festival-themed Checkerschella!

DJ Troy will kick things off by playing in the parking lot at 4, Carson Lee Bradshaw Featuring Megan Hawkins will play in the Connector at 4:30 and in the Coliseum during the first intermission and Greazy Keyz will play in the Coliseum during the second intermission.

Fans can also get an exclusive menu item in the Red Line Club - Bacon-wrapped fried pickles, served with a spicy remoulade.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, the games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

