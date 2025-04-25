Bears Re-Sign Dalton Smith

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced that the club has re-signed Dalton Smith to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Smith, 32, appeared in 30 games with Hershey this season, registering seven points (2g, 5a) to go along with 51 penalty minutes. He tied for the team lead in fights with seven, and he skated in his 500th American Hockey League game on Jan. 29.

The native of Oshawa, Ontario signed an AHL deal with Hershey on Oct. 15 and made his Hershey debut on Nov. 27 versus Laval after skating in three games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Smith is a veteran of 520 career AHL games with Springfield, Syracuse, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Colorado, and Hershey. He's collected 968 penalty minutes and 79 points (35g, 44a) in his AHL tenure. He has also appeared in one National Hockey League, skating for the Buffalo Sabres during the 2019-20 season.

The Bears have earned a first-round bye for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, and will play the lowest-seeded team that advances in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Information regarding Hershey's opponent, game dates, and times for the Atlantic Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.