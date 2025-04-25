Lettieri, Dipietro Help P-Bruins Even Series Against Thunderbirds

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - Forward Vinni Lettieri netted the game's lone goal 1:14 into overtime, while goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 24 shots faced to help the Providence Bruins to a 1-0 overtime victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds in game two of the best-of-three first round series on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. Michael Callahan and Riley Tufte recorded assists on the winning goal. Providence evened the series at 1-1.

How It Happened

Tufte zipped a pass to Callahan at the top of the slot, where he fired a shot that rebounded out to Lettieri above the crease, before he backhanded the puck across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins the 1-0 victory 1:14 into the extra frame.

Stats

This was Providence's first ever 1-0 overtime playoff victory. DiPietro stopped 24 of 24 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots. The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4. The series is tied 1-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds for game three of the best-of-three first round Calder Cup Playoffs series on Sunday, April 27 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

