Admirals to Face Rockford in Central Division Semifinals
April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will take on the Rockford IceHogs in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals beginning with game one at Panther Arena on Thursday, May 1st at 7 pm.
Game two is slated for Saturday, May 3rd before the series shifts to Rockford for games three and four. Game five, if necessary will be on Sunday, May 11th at 4 pm at Panther Arena.
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 - Thu., May 3 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 pm
Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 pm
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 pm
*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 pm
*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 4 pm
*if necessary
The Admirals won the Central Division Title for the second consecutive season, posting a 40-21-5-6 record and 91 points. Rockford finished in fifth place in the division with a 31-33-6-2 record and 70 points before beating Chicago two games to none in the divisional play-in round.
Milwaukee had a 7-1-0-2 record against the IceHogs this season, including a perfect 5-0 record on home ice. Cal O'Reilly was the Ads leading scoring in the season series against Rockford, tallying seven points on two goals and five assists, while Matt Murray was 4-1-1 in six games in net for the Admirals.
This is first time since 2009 that the two teams have faced-off in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Admirals won that series 4-0 as netminder Drew MacIntyre allowed just four goals all series.
Tickets for games one, two and five are on sale now at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at the Admirals office 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, or over the phone at 414-227-0550.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025
- Penguins Lose Game 2 in Lehigh Valley, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs vs. Admirals Schedule Released - Rockford IceHogs
- Lettieri, Dipietro Help P-Bruins Even Series Against Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Admirals to Face Rockford in Central Division Semifinals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Eliminated from Playoffs with 5-0 Loss to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Hunt the Wolves, Sweep First Round Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Lettieri Lifts Bruins to 1-0 OT Win to Force Game 3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 3-2, in Game 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Sign Patrick Thomas to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- San Jose's Andrew Poturalski Voted Winner of Les Cunningham Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- San Jose Barracuda's Poturalski Named Les Cunningham Award Winner as AHL's MVP - San Jose Barracuda
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game 2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jack Devine Jumping Straight into Pro Game with Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Sergei Murashov Reassigned, Logan Pietila Recalled to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Sign Forward Matyas Melovsky - Utica Comets
- Griffins Begin Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Re-Sign Dalton Smith - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Return Home for Game 2 against Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Askarov, Barracuda Shut down Reign in Game One - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Force Game 3 with Gritty 4-1 Game 2 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.