Admirals to Face Rockford in Central Division Semifinals

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will take on the Rockford IceHogs in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals beginning with game one at Panther Arena on Thursday, May 1st at 7 pm.

Game two is slated for Saturday, May 3rd before the series shifts to Rockford for games three and four. Game five, if necessary will be on Sunday, May 11th at 4 pm at Panther Arena.

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Thu., May 3 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 pm

Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 pm

Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 pm

*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 pm

*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 4 pm

*if necessary

The Admirals won the Central Division Title for the second consecutive season, posting a 40-21-5-6 record and 91 points. Rockford finished in fifth place in the division with a 31-33-6-2 record and 70 points before beating Chicago two games to none in the divisional play-in round.

Milwaukee had a 7-1-0-2 record against the IceHogs this season, including a perfect 5-0 record on home ice. Cal O'Reilly was the Ads leading scoring in the season series against Rockford, tallying seven points on two goals and five assists, while Matt Murray was 4-1-1 in six games in net for the Admirals.

This is first time since 2009 that the two teams have faced-off in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Admirals won that series 4-0 as netminder Drew MacIntyre allowed just four goals all series.

Tickets for games one, two and five are on sale now at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at the Admirals office 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, or over the phone at 414-227-0550.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.