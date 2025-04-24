Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford

April 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Colton Dach to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Dach, 22, made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, registering seven points (2G, 5A) in 25 games. He also skated in 33 games with Rockford this season, ranking fifth on the club with 12 goals and posting 26 points (12G, 14A).

The Rockford IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves in Game 2 of the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs tomorrow night at 7 p.m. CT at BMO Center in Rockford, Ill.

