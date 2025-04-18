Sens' Playoff Push Ends in 5-1 Loss in Laval
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
The Laval Rocket scored twice in the opening five minutes, and rode that early advantage to a 5-1 win over the visiting Belleville Senators on Friday night.
The loss eliminates the Senators from playoff contention, with one regular season game left to play.
Florian Xhekaj opened the scoring for the Rocket just under three minutes into the game, converting on a net front scramble. Jared Davidson converted on a similar play in front of the Belleville net to double the lead at the 4:12 mark.
Just over halfway through the game, Laval made it 3-0 on an odd-man rush, when Lucas Condotta sniped a wrist shot from the left side.
Just 91 seconds into the third period, Laval extended the lead to four. Alex Barré-Boulet took the puck away at the end wall of the Sens' zone and got a quick centering pass to Sean Farrell, whose quick one-timer found the back of the net.
With 11:11 left, Belleville got on the board as Garrett Pilon dropped off the puck at the right circle for a sharp-angle wrist shot by Oskar Pettersson that snuck in and cut the deficit to three.
With the season on the line and a late power play, the Sens gambled by pulling their goaltender early; but a long clearance by Barré-Boulet in the defensive zone found its way down ice and into the open cage to seal the 5-1 final score.
Fast Facts:
Laval outshot the Senators 32-24 in the game
The Sens went 3 for 3 on the Viewtech Window & Door Penalty Kill and 0 for 3 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play
#22 Garrett Pilon scored his 36th assist of the season
#32 Oskar Pettersson scored his 9th goal of the season
#33 Djibril Touré scored his 4th assist of the season
#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped 27 of 31 Laval shots
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Dave Bell on the result:
"I think we ran out of gas. They've pushed hard for a long time; we had some guys dressed that shouldn't have dressed, quite frankly, and they gave it more than they needed to give. There were three guys that shouldn't have dressed at all. So, just ran out of bodies, ran out of gas, but the guys fought right to the end."
Bell on the team's tenacity:
"I've been extremely proud of them. They've been hit with a lot of adversity this year, a lot of different things out of their control, and they always come to the rink, practice day or game day, and they work; that's all I can ask."
Upcoming Games:
Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Fan Appreciation Night)
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators' Angus Crookshank on game night
(Laval Rocket)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Abbotsford Posts a Big Third Period to Take a 4-1 Win Over the Coachella Valley Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Drop Penultimate Regular Season Game in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Battle Back But Fall To Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Claim Central Division Title - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Shut Out By Marlies In Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Four-Goal First Period Powers Stars Past Moose - Texas Stars
- Jacob Melanson Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Put a Bow on It- Phantoms Demolish Cleveland in Home Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rockford Rocks Grand Rapids 4-1 in Slugfest - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Blanked by Admirals 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Sens' Playoff Push Ends in 5-1 Loss in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday - Cleveland Monsters
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores 20th Goal as Wolf Pack Down Islanders 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Tops Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds' Comeback Thwarted by Checkers' PK - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Fight Hard But Lose to Bears, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sellout Crowd Sees Comets Fall to Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Monsters Fall to Phantoms, Despite Loss Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Take Down Penguins 4-2, Clinch Division - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield 4-2 on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield, 4-2, on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Announce 2024-25 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Explode for Eight Goals in 8-3 Win over Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 19 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Clinch Home-Ice for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Penguins Call up Jack Beck, Chase Pietila from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- O'Reilly Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Award - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Cal O'Reilly Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Amerks Single Game Tickets for North Division Semifinals to Go on Sale Saturday - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #71 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude 2024-25 Season vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Suspension to Islanders' Beckman Reduced to Eight Games - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Play Home Finale against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #71 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (42-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Sens' Playoff Push Ends in 5-1 Loss in Laval
- CAA Arena Sold Out for Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board
- Sens Stay in Playoff Hunt with 2-1 Road Win in Laval
- Belleville Senators Hiring Key Roles to Expand Marketing Team
- Donovan Sebrango Named Belleville Sens Winner of 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award