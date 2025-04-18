Sellout Crowd Sees Comets Fall to Syracuse

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







UTICA, NY - In front of a passionate sellout crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Utica Comets battled the Syracuse Crunch in the final home game of the season on Friday night. Despite a valiant effort and a pair of goals from forward Ryan Schmelzer, the Comets came up just short in a 3-2 loss.

The building was buzzing from the opening puck drop, and Ryan Schmelzer gave the home fans something to cheer about early in the second period. Just 38 seconds in, the captain ripped a shot from the right side, collected his own rebound, and buried it to give Utica a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse responded with two quick goals midway through the frame, including a power-play tally, to take a 2-1 advantage. But Schmelzer wasn't done yet. With 9:09 remaining in the second, he connected on a sharp pass from Cam Squires and launched a rocket into the top right corner to even the score at two. Lukas Reid also picked up an assist on the play.

The game remained tied into the third until Syracuse's Dylan Duke netted the eventual game-winner just 53 seconds into the final frame. Utica pushed hard in the closing minutes, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Despite the loss, the night was a celebration of the fans, who packed the building one last time and made their voices heard from start to finish.

The Comets will now close out the regular season on the road tomorrow at Syracuse.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.