Utica Splits Season Series with Charlotte, Loses 6-3 Sunday

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Charlotte, NC - The Utica Comets wrapped up their longest road trip of the season on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum. Despite a fast start, Utica ultimately fell 6-3 as the two teams closed out their season series with two wins apiece.

The Comets came out strong in the opening period, jumping to a 2-0 lead within the first three minutes. Brian Halonen continued his scoring streak from the night before, capitalizing on a power play with a rebound goal following a Ryan Schmelzer shot. Just two minutes later, Jack Malone added to the tally, threading a wrist shot from the point past Charlotte goaltender Cooper Black.

Charlotte quickly countered. Former Comet Will Lockwood notched a shorthanded goal, followed by Eamon Powell's first professional goal to tie the game 2-2 by the end of the first period.

The Checkers seized control in the second frame. Brett Chorske opened the period with a quick strike off a perfect setup from Trevor Carrick. Charlotte's momentum continued with goals from Oliver Okuliar and Kyle Criscuolo, extending their lead to 5-2. Utica responded late in the period, as Xavier Parent took a long stretch pass from Schmelzer and rifled a shot into the top-left corner, narrowing the deficit. Max Willman appeared to cut the lead further but had a goal disallowed in the final seconds. After 40 minutes, the Checkers held a 5-3 advantage.

Charlotte secured the win in the third with an insurance goal from Riley Bezeau, closing the game at 6-3.

With the road trip complete, Utica now returns home for their final two home games of the 2024-25 regular season. In celebration of Fan Appreciation Week, the Comets are offering $10 tickets at uticacomets.com/tickets. Wednesday night features a team photo giveaway, and Friday offers Season Ticket Members the unique opportunity to paint the ice following the game.

American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2025

