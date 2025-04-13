Stars Win Road Finale in Chicago
April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, closed out their final road trip of the regular season with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.
Chicago struck first at 11:04 of the opening period, as Nikita Pavlychev delivered a pass from the bottom of the left circle to Justin Robidas, who tapped it in from the doorstep. The Stars responded quickly, as Justin Ertel buried a rebound off a Kyle Looft point shot, lifting it over a sprawling Dustin Tokarski to even the score.
After a scoreless second period and a tightly contested third, the Stars finally broke through late in regulation. Fresh off a natural hat trick the night before, Kole Lind stepped up once again, breaking the deadlock with just 2:55 remaining. He danced through the slot, weaved around a defender, shifted to his backhand, and lifted the shot over Tokarski to give Texas the lead. With Tokarski pulled for the extra attacker, Luke Krys sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty-net goal.
Remi Poirier turned aside 16 of 17 shots to earn the win for the Stars, while Tokarski made 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss for the Wolves.
After wrapping up their road schedule, the Stars return home to face the Manitoba Moose in the last two games of the regular season. The opening game is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars huddle following a goal
(Chicago Wolves)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2025
- IceHogs Fall Just Short on Sunday in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Win Road Finale in Chicago - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall to Stars 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins End Weekend with 5-2 Win in Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Spoil Islanders' Home Finale - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Crush Comets 6-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Wrap up Season Series with 3-1 Win in Abbotsford - Calgary Wranglers
- Three-Time Cancer Survivor Will Francis to Make AHL Debut Tonight - San Diego Gulls
- Utica Splits Season Series with Charlotte, Loses 6-3 Sunday - Utica Comets
- Islanders' Bardreau, Thompson, Terry Suspended - AHL
- Griffins Sign Jacob Truscott to Two-Year Deal - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Re-Assign Terik Parascak to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Recall D Matthew Robertson from Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Geekie from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Islanders vs. Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Admirals Meet for Sunday Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Edge Wild in Overtime - Manitoba Moose
- Silver Knights Drop Second of Series, 4-3, in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Shut Out Barracuda - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Shut Out By Reign 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Fought Hard But Ultimately Fell, 3-1, Against the Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Landeskog, Miner Propel Eagles to 4-3 Shootout Win - Colorado Eagles
- Nyman Nets Two Goals In 4-2 Win Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.