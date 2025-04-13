Stars Win Road Finale in Chicago

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Chicago Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, closed out their final road trip of the regular season with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Chicago struck first at 11:04 of the opening period, as Nikita Pavlychev delivered a pass from the bottom of the left circle to Justin Robidas, who tapped it in from the doorstep. The Stars responded quickly, as Justin Ertel buried a rebound off a Kyle Looft point shot, lifting it over a sprawling Dustin Tokarski to even the score.

After a scoreless second period and a tightly contested third, the Stars finally broke through late in regulation. Fresh off a natural hat trick the night before, Kole Lind stepped up once again, breaking the deadlock with just 2:55 remaining. He danced through the slot, weaved around a defender, shifted to his backhand, and lifted the shot over Tokarski to give Texas the lead. With Tokarski pulled for the extra attacker, Luke Krys sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty-net goal.

Remi Poirier turned aside 16 of 17 shots to earn the win for the Stars, while Tokarski made 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss for the Wolves.

After wrapping up their road schedule, the Stars return home to face the Manitoba Moose in the last two games of the regular season. The opening game is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

