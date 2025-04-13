Reign Shut Out Barracuda

Playing in his professional debut Saturday night, goaltender Carter George stopped all 33 shots that came his way to lead the Ontario Reign (41-24-3-1) to a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (35-26-5-4) at Tech CU Arena.

Reilly Walsh also made a major contribution to the win, scoring a season-high three points with two goals and an assist, while Martin Chromiak tallied a goal and an assist. The victory clinched Ontario a home ice position for the first round of the upcoming 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Date: April 12, 2025

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 2 1 1 4 SJ 0 0 0 0

Shots PP ONT 29 1/4 SJ 33 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Carter George (ONT)

2. Reilly Walsh (ONT)

3. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

W: Carter George

L: Yaroslav Askarov

Next Game: Wednesday, April 16 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

