Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Geekie from Syracuse Crunch

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Conor Geekie from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, the Lightning have reassigned forward Cam Atkinson to the Crunch.

Geekie, 20, has skated in 49 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording six goals and 12 points with two game-winning tallies and 86 hits. The Strathclair, Manitoba, native made his NHL debut October 11 at Carolina and logged his first career point, an assist, October 22 at New Jersey before scoring his first career goal four days later, October 26 versus Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward has appeared in 24 games with Syracuse this season, logging 11 goals and 20 points with two game-winners and eight goals on the power play. Since March 1, Geekie has found the scoresheet in 11 of his 16 games played, recording 10 goals and 17 points to rank second among all Syracuse skaters for scoring during that span.

Geekie was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on June 29, 2024.

