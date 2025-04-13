Capitals Re-Assign Terik Parascak to Hershey

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Terik Parascak has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Parascak, 18, scored 82 points (28g, 54a) in 59 games this season with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He ranked second on the team in assists and points despite only appearing in 59 games. Among players age 18 or younger, Parascak ranked tied for fourth in the WHL in points. In addition, Parascak led Prince George in playoff scoring with 10 points (4g, 6a) in seven postseason contests. Parascak registered three multi-point games during Prince George's first round series against the Portland Winterhawks, including a three-point effort (2g, 1a) in Game 1 which he capped off with the overtime winner.

The Capitals selected Parascak with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6'0", 180-pound forward recorded 105 points (43g, 62a) in 68 games with the Prince George during the 2023-24 season. Parascak, who was named to the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) All-Rookie Team and the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team, led CHL rookies in goals and points and ranked eighth among all WHL skaters in scoring. Parascak's 105 points were the most by a CHL rookie since Patrick Kane (145 points) and Sam Gagner (118 points) in 2006-07 and the fourth most since 2000-01, trailing only Kane, Gagner and Sidney Crosby (2003-04: 135 points).

