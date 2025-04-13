Islanders' Bardreau, Thompson, Terry Suspended
April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bridgeport Islanders forward Cole Bardreau has been suspended for six (6) games, Bridgeport forward Tyce Thompson has been suspended for three (3) games, and Bridgeport forward Chris Terry has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence their actions in a game vs. Hartford on Apr. 12.
Bardreau and Thompson were suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 70.10 for leaving the players' bench during an altercation. Both players will miss Bridgeport's final three games of the 2024-25 regular season; Bardreau will also miss the next three games for which he is active on an AHL club roster.
Terry was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28 (supplementary discipline) after being assessed a match penalty for slashing. He will miss Bridgeport's games today (Apr. 13) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Friday (Apr. 18) at Hartford.
