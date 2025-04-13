Monsters Battle to 6-5 Shootout Win over Marlies
April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO, ON. - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 6-5 in a shootout on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 35-22-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cleveland defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm opened the scoring at 13:14 of the first period with Joseph LaBate and Drew Bavaro earning assists to make it 1-0. Toronto added two tallies with Logan Shaw on the power play at 17:25 and Jacob Quillan at 19:00 to send the Monsters into the first break with a 2-1 deficit. Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky tied the game at two off a feed from Mikael Pyyhtiä at 4:46 of the second frame, but Toronto bounced back ahead at 16:28 with a goal from Cédric Paré to take a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes. The Monsters started the final stanza with a power-play tally at 4:34 from Dylan Gambrell assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Hunter McKown to tie the game at three, followed by Grimaldi netting a marker on the man advantage at 6:57 with Madison Bowey and Gavin Brindley on the helpers for the 4-3 Cleveland lead. Toronto tied the game 4-4 with a goal from Joseph Blandisi at 9:58, but Cleveland's Pyyhtiä scored with Bowey and Fix-Wolansky notching assists at 11:01 to pull ahead 5-4. Regulation scoring ended with Marlies' forward Alex Steeves locking the game at five with a power-play goal at 12:59 to force extra time. After a scoreless overtime period, Fix-Wolansky netted the shootout game-winner to take the 6-5 win for Cleveland.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 25 saves for the win, while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 32 shots in defeat.
The Monsters will travel to Rochester for a game with the Americans on Wednesday, April 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.Top of Form
Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 3 0 1 6
TOR 2 1 2 0 0 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 37 2/3 2/4 10 min / 5 inf
TOR 30 2/4 1/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan W 25 5 3-2-0
TOR Hildeby SOL 32 5 15-9-4
Cleveland Record: 35-23-5-6, 4th North Division
Toronto Record: 34-23-4-8, 5th North Division
