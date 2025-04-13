Monsters Battle to 6-5 Shootout Win over Marlies

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TORONTO, ON. - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 6-5 in a shootout on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 35-22-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cleveland defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm opened the scoring at 13:14 of the first period with Joseph LaBate and Drew Bavaro earning assists to make it 1-0. Toronto added two tallies with Logan Shaw on the power play at 17:25 and Jacob Quillan at 19:00 to send the Monsters into the first break with a 2-1 deficit. Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky tied the game at two off a feed from Mikael Pyyhtiä at 4:46 of the second frame, but Toronto bounced back ahead at 16:28 with a goal from Cédric Paré to take a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes. The Monsters started the final stanza with a power-play tally at 4:34 from Dylan Gambrell assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Hunter McKown to tie the game at three, followed by Grimaldi netting a marker on the man advantage at 6:57 with Madison Bowey and Gavin Brindley on the helpers for the 4-3 Cleveland lead. Toronto tied the game 4-4 with a goal from Joseph Blandisi at 9:58, but Cleveland's Pyyhtiä scored with Bowey and Fix-Wolansky notching assists at 11:01 to pull ahead 5-4. Regulation scoring ended with Marlies' forward Alex Steeves locking the game at five with a power-play goal at 12:59 to force extra time. After a scoreless overtime period, Fix-Wolansky netted the shootout game-winner to take the 6-5 win for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 25 saves for the win, while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 32 shots in defeat.

The Monsters will travel to Rochester for a game with the Americans on Wednesday, April 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.Top of Form

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 3 0 1 6

TOR 2 1 2 0 0 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 2/3 2/4 10 min / 5 inf

TOR 30 2/4 1/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 25 5 3-2-0

TOR Hildeby SOL 32 5 15-9-4

Cleveland Record: 35-23-5-6, 4th North Division

Toronto Record: 34-23-4-8, 5th North Division

