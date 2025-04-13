Abbotsford Fought Hard But Ultimately Fell, 3-1, Against the Calgary Wranglers

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks faced off against the Calgary Wranglers in their final home game of the regular season tonight. With a packed house for Fan Appreciation Night, the Canucks were determined to keep their point streak alive and continue their push for first place in the division.

Goaltenders Artūrs Šilovs and Waltteri Ignatjew were back between the pipes, with Šilovs looking to bounce back after last night's game.

Things got heated early when, less than four minutes in, Ty Glover dropped the gloves with Parker Bell-setting the tone for a physical contest. Both teams threw their weight around, trading hits and momentum. Tristen Nielsen came closest to opening the scoring, appearing to bury one past the goalie, but after video review, the goal was called back due to goaltender interference. Penalties were exchanged throughout the first, but the teams headed into the second period still scoreless.

The deadlock was finally broken midway through the second period. Calgary struck first as Brett Davis found himself in the right spot to push the puck over the goal line, giving the Wranglers a 1-0 lead. The Canucks responded quickly-just a few minutes later, Chase Wouters buried a loose puck in front, following an initial shot from Jett Woo, to tie things up at 1-1.

However, penalties continued to rack up for Abbotsford. A costly one late in the period allowed Calgary's Hunter Brzustewicz to capitalize on the power play, regaining the lead with just 30 seconds remaining. The Wranglers entered the third period up 2-1.

The Canucks came out with urgency in the final frame but couldn't convert. Calgary extended their lead when Brett Davis netted his second of the game off a rebound, making it 3-1. Abbotsford had a chance to push back with a late power play, but couldn't find the back of the net.

Despite a hard-fought effort, the Canucks fell 3-1 to the Wranglers. They'll look to finish strong as they head out on their final road trip of the season next week.

