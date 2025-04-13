Griffins Sign Jacob Truscott to Two-Year Deal

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Jacob Truscott with the University of Michigan

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: University of Michigan Athletics) Jacob Truscott with the University of Michigan(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: University of Michigan Athletics)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday signed former University of Michigan defenseman Jacob Truscott to a two-year AHL contract that will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Truscott, the 144th overall pick in 2020 by the Vancouver Canucks, recently finished his fifth season at Michigan with 16 points (3-13-16), 27 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 36 appearances, earning a spot on the Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star Team. The 23-year-old became a two-time Big Ten champion as a Wolverine (2021-22, 2022-23) and served as a two-time captain from 2023-25, becoming just the ninth multi-year captain at the university and the first since Luke Glendening (2010-12). At Michigan from 2020-25, the 6-foot-1 defenseman registered 70 points (12-58-70), 119 penalty minutes and a plus-44 rating in 166 outings. Prior to joining the college ranks, Truscott spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. In 2018-19 with the U17 U.S. National Team, Truscott logged 17 points (5-12-17) in 55 games before adding eight points (2-6-8) in 33 USHL games with the USNTDP Jrs. He graduated to the U18 U.S. National Team in 2019-20 and showed 21 points (5-16-21) in 47 NTDP games in addition to 11 points (4-7-11) in 19 contests in the USHL. The Port Huron, Michigan, native played his youth career with the Little Caesars' U14 and U15 clubs from 2016-18 alongside current Griffin and Red Wing Carter Mazur. At the international level, Truscott competed for Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championship and recorded a plus-three rating in five games. He also notched one assist and four penalty minutes in five games with Team USA at the 2019 U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Jacob Truscott with the University of Michigan

(University of Michigan Athletics)

