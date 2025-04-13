Wranglers Wrap up Season Series with 3-1 Win in Abbotsford

The Wranglers closed out their regular-season series against the Abbotsford Canucks in style, winning 3-1 on the road.

Brett Davis led the charge with a pair of goals, while Hunter Brzustewicz chipped in with the game-winner.

It was a quiet first period, with both sides trading chances but nothing finding the back of the net.

The deadlock broke in the second, as Davis buried his second AHL goal after a feed from Clark Bishop.

The Canucks answered back shortly after through Chase Wouters, but Brzustewicz restored the lead before the period was out, ripping a laser from the top of the zone past Arturs Silovs. William Strömgren grabbed the assist on the tally.

Davis struck again in the third, doubling down on a pass from Jonathan Aspirot with his third AHL goal to give the Wranglers some breathing room.

From there, it was a composed defensive effort to lock things down and seal the two points.

The win caps off the 12-game season set against Abbotsford, with the Wranglers taking seven of those contests.

