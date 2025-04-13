Moose Edge Wild in Overtime

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (24-40-3-3) concluded their home schedule with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Iowa Wild (27-36-6-1) on Saturday night. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 loss to Iowa the previous evening.

The Moose got off to a hot start, scoring on their first two shots on goal of the game. C.J. Suess opened the scoring at 4:31 with a deft tip of an Elias Salomonsson shot from the point. Brad Lambert followed up the goal with a great chance from the slot, but his shot rang off the iron. Manitoba got another deflection tally eight minutes into the period when Dylan Coghlan's point shot pinballed off multiple obstacles, including Moose forward Liam Malmquist, before finding its way past Jesper Wallstedt. Domenic DiVincentiis made 12 saves in the period to lead the Moose into the intermission with a 2-0 edge.

The second frame was all about special teams. The Moose and Wild didn't see any five-on-five action for 9:53 of the period. During that span Manitoba killed off a double-minor as well as nearly one minute of an Iowa five-on-three power play. With both teams' penalty killers getting the job done, the game rolled into the third with the Moose leading 2-0. DiVincentiis turned away seven shots in the period, while Wallstedt made nine saves in the frame.

The Wild climbed back into the contest in the third period. Midway through the frame, Liam Öhgren redirected a Will Zmolek point shot to cut the Moose lead in half. Then with the extra attacker on the ice in the final minutes of the contest, Luke Toporowski dug a puck free and tied the contest 2-2. The teams went off into overtime, setting the stage for Mason Shaw. The winger was named the team MVP prior to puck drop and came through with the overtime winner. Salomonsson stole the puck in the corner before feeding Shaw in front to rip a shot past Wallstedt to end the contest with a 3-2 score. DiVincentiis grabbed the win on 30 saves, while Wallstedt took the loss on 20 saves.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Tyrel Bauer

"We just wanted to have a good outing for our fans. They've been by our side all year. We haven't always been up to standard for them and for us. We just wanted to come out and play hard. I think we showed that today."

Statbook

Ashton Sautner (1A) played his 500th professional game.

Liam Malmquist (1G) has goals in back-to-back games played.

Mason Shaw (1G) scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season.

The Moose presented their 2024-25 Player Awards: https://bit.ly/4lARcif

What's Next?

The Moose head out on the road for a matchup against the Texas Stars on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

For more information on the benefits of becoming a Moose ticket member or to purchase a membership for the 2025-26 season, visit moosehockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.