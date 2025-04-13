Three-Time Cancer Survivor Will Francis to Make AHL Debut Tonight
April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Three-time cancer survivor and San Diego Gulls defenseman Will Francis will make his AHL debut tonight against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft (163rd overall) by the Anaheim Ducks. Francis battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia on three separate occasions while playing collegiately at the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2020-25. The 6-5, 215-pound defenseman appeared in 37 career NCAA games for the Bulldogs and missed the entirety of the 2020-21 and 2023-24 NCAA seasons for UMD as well as a majority of the 2021-22 and 2024-25 seasons due to multiple treatments. Francis returned to play on March 8, 2025 to skate in his final two NCAA games following his third round of treatment.
