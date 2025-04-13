Rangers Recall D Matthew Robertson from Hartford Wolf Pack
April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Robertson, 24, has recorded a career-high of 25 points (1 g, 24 a) in 60 games with the Wolf Pack this season. His 24 assists also set a new career-high in that category.
The native of Edmonton, AB, has scored 80 career points (11 g, 69 a) in 250 AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
Robertson was selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
