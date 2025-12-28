F Brett Berard Assigned to Wolf Pack

Published on December 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brett Berard to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Berard, 23, has skated in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring nine points (2 g, 7 a). He has also appeared in eleven games with the Rangers.

The native of Providence, RI, was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, Berard has skated in 123 games and scored 80 points (36 g, 44 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.

Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!







American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.