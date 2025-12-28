Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Michael Milne from Minnesota Wild

Published on December 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Michael Milne from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Boris Katchouk, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Syracuse Crunch have acquired defenseman Wyatt Newpower from the Iowa Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Milne, 23, has skated in 15 games with the Iowa Wild this season, recording two goals and five points with 14 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward has appeared in 172 career AHL games, all with Iowa, logging 32 goals and 65 points with 104 penalty minutes, seven power-play goals and five game-winners.

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Milne was originally drafted by the Wild in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft. He will report to the Syracuse Crunch.

Newpower, 28, has skated in 23 games with Iowa this season tallying three assists. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner has played in 235 career AHL games since 2020 with Iowa, the Bridgeport Islanders, Grand Rapids Griffins and Cleveland Monsters recording 11 goals and 36 assists.

Prior to his professional career, the Hugo, Minnesota native played four seasons at the University of Connecticut from 2016 to 2020. He earned 47 points (11g, 36a) in 114 career games. He served as captain during the 2019-20 season and was named to the 2020 Hockey East All-Star Second Team.

