Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Groshev, Reassign Defenseman Steven Santini to Syracuse Crunch

Published on December 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Max Groshev from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, defenseman Steven Santini has been reassigned to Syracuse.

Groshev, 24, has played in 27 games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and 12 points with a plus-8 rating. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Groshev leads all Crunch defensemen for points, assists (11) and shots on goal (50) while ranking tied for second for plus/minus.

A native of Agryz, Russia, Groshev has appeared in 150 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and registered 18 goals, 56 points and 53 penalty minutes with a plus-10 rating. Groshev was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft and is looking to make his NHL debut.

Santini, 30, has played in 18 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging five assists and a plus-8 rating with four penalty minutes. He has skated in 379 career AHL games between the Crunch, Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, Milwaukee Admirals, Binghamton Devils and Albany Devils, recording 21 goals and 92 points with a plus-64 rating.

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini has appeared in nine games with Tampa Bay this season, registering one assist, seven hits and six blocked shots while averaging 11:34 of time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 133 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 24 points while averaging 16:47 of time on ice.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







