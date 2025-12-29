Vilmanis' Late Goal Propels Checkers Past Bears

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers (16-9-2-0) began their five-game road trip with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Hershey Bears (14-13-1-0) at Giant Arena on Sunday night.

Nate Smith scored his first goal with the Checkers 1:28 into regulation, sliding the puck past Bears netminder Mitch Gibson after a feed from Nolan Foote. Tobias Bjornfot recorded the secondary assist on Smith's opening tally. Smith joined Charlotte after signing a two-year, one-way AHL deal with the club on December 11.

Mike Benning added some insurance at 18:31 of the second period, collecting his third goal of the season. Robert Mastrosimone picked off a pass in the slot and dropped it for Benning, who snapped a shot through Gibson's right arm.

The Bears came out with a ferocious push in the third period, scoring two power-play goals 1:49 apart. Former Checker Spencer Smallman and Louie Belpedio lit the lamp for Hershey, tying the game.

Sandis Vilmanis buried the game-winning goal with 1:18 left in regulation. Brett Chorske stole the puck behind the Hershey net, centered it for Smith, who moved it across the slot for Vilmanis. The Riga, Latvia, native made no mistake, firing his seventh goal of the season past a sprawling Gibson. Cooper Black recorded his 13th win of the season with 24 saves, improving to 10-1 in his last 11 outings. Gibson stopped 19 shots in the loss.

NOTES

Charlotte has won four of their last five games (4-1) ... Foote has four points in his previous five appearances ... Black currently ranks second in the AHL in wins ... Smith played 60 games last season with the Abbotsford Canucks, winning a Calder Cup championship in 2024-25 ... The Checkers went ¬â¹0-for-4 on the power play and ¬â¹3-for-5 on the penalty kill ... Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Ryan McAllister, Eamon Powell, MacKenzie Entwistle, Hunter St. Martin, Riese Gaber, Tyler Motte and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







