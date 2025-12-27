Bojangles Game Preview: December 27 at Lehigh Valley

Published on December 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The holiday break is over and the Checkers are setting out on the road - starting with the first meeting of the season against their division-rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 15-9-2-0 (3rd Atlantic)

LV - 14-11-1-2 (4th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 16.9% (19th) / 86.0% (t-4th)

LV - 18.8% (15th) / 76.3% (29th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 2.92 GF/Game (20th) / 2.73 GA/Game (9th)

LV - 2.75 GF/Game (24th) / 2.93 GA/Game (15th)

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

OFFENSIVE BOOM

Charlotte's offense ranks in the bottom half of the AHL rankings, but it has been a key factor in the team's ascent up the standings. The Checkers have hit the four-goal mark in 11 of their 26 games this season - including five times in the last 11 games - and are undefeated in those contests, while going 4-9-2-0 when falling beneath that threshold.

They'll look to keep their offensive push going against a Phantoms squad that ranks in the middle of the AHL in terms of goals-against per game but boasts a pair of netminders with save percentages above .900.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

On the other side of things the Checkers have been buoyed as of late by the dynamic duo of Cooper Black and Kirill Gerasimyuk, who have taken each of the last four starts.

Since Nov. 1, Black is 9-1-0 (with those nine wins ranking second in the league over that stretch) with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. The other half of the tandem, Gerasimyuk, has a 1.62 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and two shutouts in five appearances since Nov. 15.

Looking ahead to Saturday's contest, the Phantoms have scored a single goal in each of their last five games, while going 2-3-0-0 by virtue of two shootout victories.

POWER OUTAGE

The Checkers had a solid 2-for-4 showing on the man advantage in their lopsided win over the Penguins on Dec. 14, but that has been the only bright spot over this most recent stretch of games. Charlotte has been blanked on the power play in six of its last seven contests - a 2-for-30 run.

KILLING IT

While the power play has had its struggles, Charlotte's penalty kill has been a strength for the team. The Checkers are perfect on the kill over the last four games and have successfully killed 19 of the last 20 times they have been short handed.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Gracyn Sawchyn - 10 points in last 11 games

Wilmer Skoog - 4 points in last 4 games

Jack Devine - 5 points in last 4 games

Lehigh Valley

Jacob Gaucher - 4 points in last 6 games

Alex Bump - 4 points in last 6 games

Lane Pederson - 4 points in last 7 games

THE INFO

All three games on this post-holiday road trip are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







