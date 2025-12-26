Wolf Pack Recall Forwards Sullivan Mack & Zakary Karpa from Loan to Bloomington Bison

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forwards Sullivan Mack and Zakary Karpa from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Mack, 25, has scored 13 points (4 g, 9 a) in 20 games this season as a rookie with the Bison. He currently sits tied for fifth on the team in points and tied for fourth in assists.

The native of Anchorage, AK, made his AHL debut with the Wolf Pack on April 6, 2025, against the Hershey Bears.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Mack appeared in 106 games over four seasons with Cornell University. As a member of the Big Red, Mack recorded 53 points (23 g, 30 a).

Karpa, 23, has appeared in 23 games with the Bison as a rookie this season. He has scored nine points (3 g, 6 a).

The native of Greenwich, CT, was selected in the sixth round, 191 st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. He inked an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on May 8, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Karpa skated in 117 games with Harvard University, scoring 35 points (16 g, 19 a). He served as captain of the Crimson for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).

