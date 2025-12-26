San Diego Gulls Recall Konnor Smith from Tulsa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Konnor Smith from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Smith, 21 (11/6/04), netted four goals (4-0=4) in 15 games with Tulsa this season. Smith has skated in five games with San Diego in 2025-26, collecting nine penalty minutes (PIM). He has appeared in 14 career AHL contests for the Gulls, scoring his first professional goal in his AHL debut April 6, 2024 vs. Tucson.

The 6-6, 216-pound defenseman was a fourth-round selection (97th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Windsor, Ont. native tallied 26-44=70 points with 229 PIM in 219 career OHL games with Peterborough, Owen Sound and Brampton from 2020-25. Smith helped Peterborough to the OHL Championship in 2022-23, collecting two assists (0-2=2) in 23 playoff contests for the Petes. In five Memorial Cup tournament games, he added an assist (0-1=1).







