Senators' Comeback Bid Denied in 3-2 Boxing Day Loss

Published on December 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators goaltender Hunter Shepard vs. the Toronto Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were back on the ice following a restful holiday break for their annual Boxing Day game against the Toronto Marlies, falling in a close contest, 3-2.

It took nearly the entire opening frame for the first goal of the game, but the Senators were able to strike first. A great takeaway by Wyatt Bongiovanni behind the Marlies' net led to a pass out front to Garrett Pilon, who scored his fifth of the season to give Belleville a 1-0 lead.

The Marlies came to life in the second period, tying the game just under five minutes in. An even three-on-three rush saw Matt Benning and Logan Shaw draw the Senators low, creating space for Vinni Lettieri up high to even the score at 1-1. Toronto continued to build momentum later in the period and took the lead. Sustained cycling in the Belleville zone allowed Luke Haymes and Matthew Barbolini to combine and set up a point shot from Benning, who buried his second of the season to make it 2-1.

The Marlies' momentum carried into the final period with a late goal. Borya Valis stripped the puck and passed it to his linemate Luke Haymes, who rushed in and scored to extend the lead to 3-1. The Senators added another goal minutes later with the net empty. A shot from Arthur Kaliyev, with traffic in front of Arthur Akhtyamov, caused a scramble that led to Wyatt Bongiovanni poking the puck home, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Belleville had several chances late but was unable to capitalize, as the game ended with a 3-2 final.

The Senators will re-energize this rivalry against the Marlies in early January on the 9th as they travel to Coca-Cola Coliseum to start the first of a home-and-home matchup, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Belleville then gets at back home inside CAA Arena to take on the Utica Comets (AHL of affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) this Sunday as these division opponents clash at 3:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni had a goal and an assist

#22 Garrett Pilon scored and now has points in his last three games

#30 Hunter Shepard saved 30 of 33

#33 Lassi Thomson had one tally with an assist

#43 Arthur Kaliyev is on a seven game point streak with an assist

