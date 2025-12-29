All Senators as Belleville Blanks Comets 7-0

Published on December 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators centre Jan Jeník (center) vs. the Utica Comets

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators returned to home ice for the first time after the holiday break, welcoming the Utica Comets into town and earning a commanding 7-0 victory.

The game got off to a back-and-forth start, with chances at both ends, but the Senators were able to strike first. A poke-and-pass at the blue line by Keean Washkurak sent Oskar Pettersson in alone on a partial short-handed break, where he beat Jakub Malek from a short angle for a 1-0 lead. Belleville added another toward the end of the period, this time on the power play. A high-to-low pass from Scott Harrington found Jan Jenik behind the net, who fed Landen Hookey in front for his first home goal as a Senator, making it 2-0.

The second period began in similar fashion, as the Senators added to their advantage nearly eight minutes in. Hard work below the red line saw Jamieson Rees and Hayden Hodgson combine to assist on Oskar Pettersson's second goal of the game, giving Belleville a 3-0 cushion. The Senators' special teams continued to roll as the lead was extended later in the period. A league leading marker for Arthur Kaliyev on the power play put the Senators ahead 4-0 after a cross-zone pass from Philippe Daoust and strong board work by Olle Lycksell. The Senators were not done yet. A flip pass out of the Belleville zone off the blade of Cam Crotty was picked up by Lycksell at the blue line, who walked in one-on-one and scored his fifth of the season to widen the gap to 5-0.

In the final period, the Comets fired a barrage of shots at Mads Sogaard, but the Senators responded by increasing the goal total. A shot from Djibril Toure squeaked through the pads of Nico Daws, where Hookey found and buried the loose puck for his second of the game, making it 6-0. Belleville had one more up their sleeve to close out the contest. Oskar Pettersson scored his third, completing his hat trick bid for his first in the AHL, with Rees and Hookey assisting on the goal to cap off a dominant 7-0 victory. Mads Sogaard was able to secure a thirty-one save shutout, his first of the season.

Belleville has some time apart from Utica until January 18th as the Senators travel to Ottawa and play inside the Canadian Tire Centre to take on the Comets for a 5:00 p.m. start.

The Senators will be off for a few days before taking on the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for another Winning Wednesday and New Year's Eve celebration with puck drop scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#4 Cam Crotty added an assist

#10 Philippe Daoust now has twenty-eight points as he notched an assist

#14 Scott Harrington recorded one assist

#15 Olle Lycksell had one goal and two points

#19 Jamieson Rees double up with two helpers

#24 Jan Jenik put up one assist

#27 Keean Washkurak had an assist

#29 Tomas Hamara put three shots on goal

#32 Oskar Pettersson scored three times for his first hat trick in the AHL

#39 Landen Hookey scored two goals and had one assist for three points

#40 Mads Sogaard saved 31 of 31 for his first shutout of the season

#42 Hayden Hodgson tallied one assist

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored and is now on an eight-game point streak

#44 Djibril Toure had one helper, assisting on the sixth goal

