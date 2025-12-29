Luff Leads T-Birds' Comeback Charge to Stun Isles

Published on December 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds right wing Matt Luff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (10-12-4-2) overcame a two-goal deficit with less than eight minutes remaining en route to a stunning 4-3 overtime win over the Bridgeport Islanders (11-14-2-1) on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center.

In desperate need of a pick-me-up, the Springfield power play drew first blood just seven seconds into their first opportunity, as Samuel Johannesson whistled a one-timer over Henrik Tikkanen's blocker arm at 6:33 of the first. Johannesson's second goal of the season, set up by Alek Kaskimaki, was just Springfield's second power-play goal in its last 26 man advantages.

After a relatively quiet opening half of the period, T-Birds netminder Georgi Romanov was far busier in the closing six minutes of the frame, denying all 11 shots that came his way in the first 20 minutes.

Bridgeport's rugged pressure paid dividends at 4:30 of the second as Joey Larson chopped a net front shot past Romanov, tying the game at 1 apiece on Larson's fifth goal in six games against Springfield.

In a period that saw the Isles outshoot Springfield 15-3, the visitors vaulted to the lead at 15:35 as Cam Thiesing intercepted a pass deep in the T-Birds end and whistled a wrister over Romanov's blocker to send the game to the intermission with Bridgeport in front, 2-1.

Sean Day further buoyed the Islanders' lead at 3:57 of the third, as he picked up a loose puck in the slot off a Thiesing faceoff win and snapped a forehander through Romanov's stick side, ballooning the Bridgeport lead to 3-1.

With the T-Birds in dire need of a jolt, the power play provided just that at 13:03 as Marc-Andre Gaudet gathered a puck inside the right-wing circle and wired home his first AHL goal under the crossbar behind Tikkanen, making it a one-goal game with 6:57 remaining.

With Romanov on the bench for an extra skater, the T-Birds got payback on the Islanders, who tied a game last month under similar circumstances. Luff cradled the puck along the right-wing circle and funneled a pass across the crease, where Dillon Dube steered it behind Tikkanen, tying the score with just 1:05 remaining.

As a result, the game went to overtime, and after coming up short in each of their prior six games that extended past regulation, the T-Birds did not allow a similar outcome this time. Just 43 seconds into overtime, Luff gathered the puck and scooted around a defender down the left wing, drove to his forehand side, and lifted a wrister past Tikkanen, picking up his third point and third game-winning goal to secure the come-from-behind victory.

The T-Birds wrap up the 2025 portion of their schedule on Wednesday for a 3:05 p.m. New Year's Eve matinee against the Providence Bruins.

