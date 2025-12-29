Islanders Gain Point in Overtime Loss to Thunderbirds, 4-3

Springfield, MA - The Islanders took to the ice against a divisional rival, the Springfield Thunderbirds, to close out the weekend and to start a three-game road swing. Coming off their second loss in a row the previous night, the Islanders were on the march to get back to the win column. With the game tied the teams headed to overtime where the Thunderbirds skated away with the extra point as the Isles dropped a 4-3 game.

The only goal of the opening period was struck by the Thunderbirds after Samuel Johannesson scored a powerplay goal against the Isles at 6:23 slipping the puck past goalie, Henrik Tikkanen.

Joey Larson tied the game in the second period at 4:30 as he stood in front of the Springfield goal and sliced the puck behind goalie, Georgi Romanov for his 11th goal of the season assisted by Liam Foudy and Daylan Kuefler. Cam Thiesing broke the tie at 15:35 when he stole the puck and fired it into the Springfield net for his fourth of the season. This gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead after two periods of play.

During the final period, Sean Day scored after a faceoff win when he wristed the puck through the goaltender at 3:57 for his second of the season and it was assisted by Theising for his second point of the game putting the Isles up 3-1. The Thunderbirds managed a powerplay goal from Marc Andre Gaudet at 13:03 to bring the game to a 3-2 margin with the Isles holding the advantage. The Thunderbirds tied the game with only 65 seconds left in regulation as Dillon Dube redirected the puck into the cage bringing the contest to a 3-3 affair.

As the game headed to overtime, Matt Luff scored the game winner for the Thunderbirds 43 seconds into the frame. The Islanders gained a point in a 4-3 loss.

As the game headed to overtime, Matt Luff scored the game winner for the Thunderbirds 43 seconds into the frame. The Islanders gained a point in a 4-3 loss.







