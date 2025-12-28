Penguins Recall Defenseman Brent Johnson, Tommy Budnick

Published on December 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defensemen Brent Johnson and Tommy Budnick from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Johnson leads the Nailers with 15 assists on the season. His 18 points also rank third on the club and tops among Wheeling defensemen. In 30 career ECHL games with Wheeling, the 22-year-old rearguard has four goals and 16 helpers for 20 points.

Johnson, a third-round draft pick (80th overall) by the Washington Capitals in 2021, made his AHL debut for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton late last season. On Apr. 18, 2025, Johnson suited up at forward against the Hershey Bears for his first and only AHL contest so far.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson played four seasons of college hockey. He spent his first two years skating for the University of North Dakota, then the latter two seasons with Ohio State University. In 2023-24, Johnson was a teammate of current Penguins defenseman Scooter Brickey as members of the Buckeyes.

In 111 collegiate games, Johnson accrued 35 points (13G-22A).

Budnick is also in his first season of professional hockey, and he has skated in 27 contests for Wheeling. In that time, the 21-year-old rearguard has one goal and seven assists for eight points.

Budnick was signed by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this past offseason after wrapping up a five-year junior career in the Ontario Hockey League. The Petoskey, Michigan native posted 84 points (15G-69A) and 277 penalty minutes in 233 career games with the Kingston Frontenacs, Guelph Storm and Brantford Bulldogs.

This past year, Budnick was also the recipient of the Roger Neilson Memorial Award as the OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary Student.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is today, Sunday, Dec. 28, as the team travels down the PA Turnpike to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins and Phantoms is listed as 3:05 p.m. from PPL Center.

The Penguins' next home game is their last contest before the New Year, Tuesday, Dec. 30. The Penguins host the Charlotte Checkers for a New Year's Eve Eve Bash with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

