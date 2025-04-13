IceHogs and Admirals Meet for Sunday Battle

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford,IL - The Rockford IceHogs travel to Milwaukee to battle the Admirals for a 4 p.m. puck drop. Rockford enters today's matchup having clinched a playoff berth following their 2-1 overtime win over the Tucson Roadrunners.

CLINCHED:

Rockford secured their spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. The IceHogs officially clinched when the Iowa Wild lost in overtime to the Manitoba Moose and ended the playoff push in dramatic fashion when Brett Seney scored the overtime winner for the IceHogs over Tucson. Rockford sits six points back of the 4th seed Chicago Wolves going into their final four games of the regular season. The Hogs and Wolves will meet in the regular season finale on April 19. The top three teams will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers square off in best-of-three first-round series.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 25-26-5-1, 56 points (5th Central Division)

Milwaukee - 30-19-4-6, 70 points (2nd Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download The IceHogs App Listen on Mixlr

Captain Clutch:

The IceHogs' captain, Brett Seney returned to the lineup this weekend after missing three weeks with a lower body injury. Seney found the scoresheet in both games against Tucson including the game winning goal last night in overtime. The eight-year AHL veteran has picked up 38 points (10G, 28A) this season helping the IceHogs secure their fourth-straight postseason berth. Seney's 38 points puts him third overall in scoring for Rockford this year. In nine games against Milwaukee this season, Seney has four points (2G, 2A).

Tale Of The Tape:

The IceHogs and Admirals conclude their season series this afternoon in Milwaukee. Rockford is 3-4-2-0 against the top-seeded Admirals in the first nine contests. The IceHogs have struggled in Milwaukee with a 0-3-1 mark at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena this season. Forward Cole Guttman paces the Hogs against Milwaukee with 14 points (5G, 7A) in nine games. The IceHogs enter the Sunday meeting with Milwaukee having won three of their last five games.

Scouting the Admirals:

Milwaukee sits atop the Central Division with a 38-21-5-6 record and have won their last four games. The Admirals have taken the last two meetings with the IceHogs, holding Rockford to just one goal in both games. Forward Cal O'Reilly, who recently played in his 1,000th AHL game, has picked up seven points (2G, 5A) in eight games against Rockford this season. Matthew Murray has started six of the first nine games against Rockford, posting a 4-1-1 record and a 2.59 GAA.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Oct. 18 vs Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 3-6

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-5

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-3

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 2-1 SO

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 5-0

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 4-5 OT

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. W 5-4 SO

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 1-3

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m. L 1-2

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.