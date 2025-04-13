Wolves Fall to Stars 3-1
April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves dropped a close decision to the Texas Stars 3-1 on Sunday at Allstate Arena.
Justin Robidas scored but the Wolves came up short when Kole Lind netted the game-winner late in the third period for the Stars. Chicago dropped its second game in a row and remains two points behind the Grand Rapids Griffins for third place in the Central Division with three regular-season contests to play.
The Wolves struck first when Robidas scored midway through the opening period. The rookie forward worked his way into the slot where teammate Nikita Pavlychev found him with a pass and Robidas banged the puck past Texas netminder Remi Poirier. Pavlychev and Juha Jaaska recorded assists on Robidas' 18th goal of the season.
The Stars pulled even on tally by Justin Ertel a short time later and after a scoreless second, that's the way it stood headed into the third.
Lind potted the winner with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the third and Luke Krys capped the scoring with an empty-net goal in the waning seconds.
Dustin Tokarski (29 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Poirier (16 saves) earned the win for the Stars.
Chicago fell to 35-30-4-0 on the season while Texas moved to 42-25-3-0.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
