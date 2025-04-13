Taylor Sets New Admirals Wins Mark

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - With a win over the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon, Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor earned his 243rd victory, breaking the team's AHL record for career wins.

Taylor, who is in his sixth season as the team's bench boss, breaks the record that was previously held by current Columbus Blue Jackets Coach Dean Evason.

During his time in Milwaukee, Taylor has accumulated a 243-133-31-12 record, an impressive .614 points percentage. He has led the Admirals to three 40-win seasons and the team has a chance for back-to-back Central Division titles for the first time since the team joined the AHL in 2001. With one game to go in the 2024-25 regular season the Admirals own a 39-21-5-6 record, good for 91 points.

The Admirals have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs each season that they have been held while Taylor has been at the helm of the Admirals ship. Milwaukee has won a round in each of the past three post-seasons, the first time in franchise history they have done that, and advanced to the Western Conference Finals in both 2023 and 2024.

His 21 playoff wins with the Ads are second only to Claude Noel (33) in team AHL annuls and he owns a remarkable 11-4 record in games where the team faces elimination.

In addition to his on-ice success, under Taylor's tutelage the Admirals have seen 46 players graduate to play in the NHL, which includes 12 this year alone. Out of the 40 players to skate at least one game with the Nashville Predators this season, 20 of them were coached by Taylor with the Ads at some point in their career.

In 2023-24 the Taylor's club caught the attention of the hockey world with a 19-game winning streak, which was the third longest in the history of the league. They went on to win 47 games, the most in his tenure, and capture the Central Division Title. In the post-season they overcame a 2-0 deficit to Texas in the Central Division Finals, winning three straight to beat the Stars, and then topped Grand Rapids in five games to advance to the Conference Finals.

During the COVID shortended 2019-20 season, Taylor led the club to a 41-14-5-3 record, an AHL-leading 90 points and the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded to the AHL's regular-season champions. For his efforts, Taylor was honored with the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award, given to the AHL's most outstanding coach.

Before joining the organization, the 51-year-old North Bay, Ont., native spent four seasons with the AHL's Texas Stars as an assistant coach. In Texas, Taylor's teams went a combined 152-108-30-14 and made the playoffs in three of his four seasons. His tenure was headlined by the Stars' appearance in the 2018 Calder Cup Finals, where they came one game from claiming the AHL title, falling to the Toronto Marlies in Game 7. With Taylor behind the bench, Texas earned at least 90 points in three seasons, including the 2017-18 season's 90-point effort (38-24-8-6) that culminated with the AHL's Western Conference Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.