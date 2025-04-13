Silver Knights Drop Second of Series, 4-3, in Shootout

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights dropped the second of their weekend series against the Colorado Eagles, 4-3, in the shootout. Forward Trevor Connelly scored his first AHL goal, bringing him to three points (1G, 2A) in his first three AHL games.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jakub Demek put the Silver Knights on the board early in the first period. Riley McKay and Robert Hägg both assisted on the play.

Trevor Connelly extended their lead to two with a goal just over a minute later. He fired the puck in from the right faceoff dot for his first AHL goal, with Kai Uchacz earning the assist.

Felhaber cut Henderson's lead to one at 13:32 in the first.

Hägg made it a 3-1 game heading into the first intermission with his sixth goal of the season. Uchacz and Connelly picked up the assists on the goal, marking Connelly's first multi-point professional game.

The second period remained scoreless throughout, with goaltender Carl Lindbom stopping all nine shots he faced.

Ludvig made it a one-goal game at 13:36 in the third with his first career AHL goal.

Gabriel Landeskog, currently with the Eagles on a conditioning stint, tied the game with a power-play goal with under five minutes remaining in regulation. It marked Landeskog's first professional goal since June 20, 2022.

After a scoreless overtime, Phillips netted the lone tally of the shootout for the Eagles. Miner stopped all four Henderson attempts to secure a 4-3 shootout win for Colorado.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Apr 16 | 7:00 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls

Friday, Apr 18 | 7:00 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

Saturday, Apr 19 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will continue their road trip on Wednesday, April 16, against the San Diego Gulls. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

