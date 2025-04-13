Barracuda Shut Out By Reign 4-0

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - In their final home game of the regular season, the San Jose Barracuda (35-26-5-4) gave up a pair of goals in the first three minutes and could never dig their way out, falling 4-0 to the Ontario Reign (41-24-3-1) on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena. Eighteen-year-old rookie netminder Carter George made 33 saves in his first professional game, earning the shutout win.

In the first, the Reign jumped out to an early lead when Martin Chromiak (17) tipped in a shot from the right point as he stood between the circles. Fifty-seven seconds later, Reilly Walsh (5) made it 2-0 Ontario as he went upstairs off an offensive zone faceoff win.

In the second, the Barracuda had chances, but Walsh (6) extended his team's lead with a perfectly placed shot under Yaroslav Askarov's glove from between the circles.

In the final 20 minutes, the Reign put the game completely out of reach when Taylor Ward (12) scored at 11:25 while on the power play.

The Barracuda close out the 2024-25 regular season in Calgary on Friday, April 18 (12 p.m.) and Sunday, April 20 (12 p.m.). Playoff information will be released at a later date.

