Barracuda's Poturalski Wins John B. Sollenberger Trophy as AHL's Leading Point-Getter
April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) forward Andrew Poturalski has officially won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's top scorer.
Poturalski becomes just the third player in AHL history to lead the league in scoring three times, joining AHL Hall of Famers Bill Sweeney (1960-61, 61-62, 62-63) and Peter White (1994-95, 96-97, 97-98). Poturalski, who also won the Sollenberger Trophy in 2020-21 and 2021-22, finished with a league-best 73 points - including a career-high 30 goals - in 59 contests for the Barracuda despite missing the last nine games of the season. The First Team AHL All-Star selection also collected one assist in three NHL games with the San Jose Sharks. Poturalski, a native of Williamsville, N.Y., is a two-time Calder Cup winner (Charlotte 2019, Chicago 2022) who also reached the Finals in 2023 and 2024 with Coachella Valley.
Signed to a two-year, two-way contract by the Sharks this summer, the 31-year-old set new Barracuda franchise records for points and goals this season, recording 22 multi-point games. He became the first Barracuda player since 2016-17 (Troy Grosenick) to be named a First-Team AHL All-Star, and the first in franchise history to lead the league in scoring. His 13 power-play goals ranked second in the AHL, just behind teammate Danil Gushchin's 14. The Barracuda finished the regular season with a franchise-record 69 power-play goals and the league's best power play, converting at a 24.1% rate.
In his career, the nine-year veteran has appeared in nine games in the NHL with the Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken, collecting three assists. In
addition, he has skated in 527 games in the AHL with the Barracuda, Charlotte Checkers, San Diego Gulls, Chicago Wolves, and Coachella Valley Firebirds, producing 493 points (161goals, 332 assists), 224 penalty minutes, and plus-53 rating. In 2019, he led the AHL in playoff goals (12) and points (23), winning the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as AHL Playoff MVP (Jack A. Butterfield Trophy) en route to a championship.
The Barracuda are set to begin their first-round, best-of-three Calder Cup playoff series with the Ontario Reign on Thursday (7 p.m.) at Crypto.com Arena in LA. For the full first-round schedule, click here. Join Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger for all playoff broadcast coverage on the Sharks Audio Network, SJBarracuda.com/listen, and HockeyTV.com.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Barracuda forward Andrew Poturalski
