Canucks Take Down Reign, 5-3

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks (44-24-2-2) scored three times in the third period to defeat the Ontario Reign (43-25-3-1) by a score of 5-3 in the teams' final game of the 2024-25 AHL regular season on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

Glenn Gawdin, Andre Lee and Kaleb Lawrence each scored for the Reign in a losing effort, which sent them to a third place finish in the Pacific Division standings for a second consecutive season with 90 points. Ontario is awaiting the conclusion of the league's last game on Sunday afternoon to find out if they'll play either Calgary or San Jose in the opening round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Date: April 19, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ABB 2 0 3 5 ONT 2 0 1 3

Shots PP ABB 27 0/2 ONT 26 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Max Sasson (ABB)

2. Victor Mancini (ABB)

3. Andre Lee (ONT)

W: Nikita Tolopilo

L: Pheonix Copley

