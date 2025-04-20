Capitals Re-Sign Bogdan Trineyev to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-signed forward Bogdan Trineyev to a one-year, two-way contract. THe announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Trineyev, 23, recorded AHL career-highs in goals (14), assists (8), and points (22) in 62 games this season with Hershey. The 6'3", 200-pound forward ranks tied for first on the Bears in shorthanded goals (1), third in plus-minus (+13), fifth in shots (109) and sixth in goals. He was named the winner of Hershey's Arlene Tighe Award as the club's unsung hero for the 2024-25 season.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev's three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey's run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

Trineyev spent the 2022-23 season with Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where he recorded 13 points (2g, 11a) in 39 games. Trineyev ranked tied for ninth on the team in assists and tied for seventh in hits (41) in the regular season and added two assists in five KHL playoff games. He joined Hershey as a Black Ace during the team's run to the 2023 Calder Cup title but did not see game action.

Drafted by the Capitals in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Trineyev played in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Hershey in 2022, making his AHL debut in Game 2 of the Bears' first round series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 127 career AHL games, Trineyev has recorded 38 points (23g, 15a) and a +25 plus-minus rating.

The Bears have earned a first-round bye for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, and will play the lowest-seeded team that advances in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Information regarding Hershey's opponent, game dates, and times for the Atlantic Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

