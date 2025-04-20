Gulls Earn Overtime Win Versus Firebirds

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

In front of a sold out Pechanga Arena San Diego crowd of 12,290, the San Diego Gulls put the wraps on the 2024-25 campaign with a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Sam Colangelo started and ended the scoring for the Gulls tonight, netting the opening goal and the overtime winner. He also collected a pair of assists to register his first career four-point performance. In 40 games this season with the Gulls, Colangelo totaled 22-18@ points. Colangelo led all San Diego skaters in goals this season.

Tristan Luneau scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season and added an assist tonight. Luneau has now gone over the 50-point (9-43=52) mark for the campaign. Luneau becomes the second Gulls defenseman with a 50-point season, joining Brandon Montour in 2015-16 (12-45=57). Luneau led all San Diego skaters in points this season.

Nico Myatovic scored his 10th goal of the season, his first career double-digit goal season.

Jan Mysak tallied a trio of assists tonight to surpass the 40-point (18-24=42) mark for the first time in his career.

Ryan Carpenter picked up his 30th assist of the season. He ranks second among Gulls skaters in points (19-29=49) and assists.

Calle Clang stopped 27-of-31 shots for his 11th victory of the campaign.

The Gulls finished the season with a 29-35-3-2 record, outperforming last season by three more wins and points.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Forward Sam Colangelo

On his overtime winner

It's always nice to end the year with a win, great play, with great players here, it's been a lot of fun this year. I'm really thankful for everyone on the team, and then the staff and support staff and everyone that puts their time and effort into our season and helping us all get better.

On scoring 22 goals in his rookie season

I think I would be lying if I said it's not nice to score goals, something I love to do and take a lot of pride in, like I said before, I play with great players. And to be able to do that, you can't do that alone. I play with great players in the power play, five-on-five, and they just had a hell of a lot of fun this year.

On getting the win in front of the sold-out crowd

We ended up with the win, hopefully all those guys come back next year. Because that was probably the biggest crowd I've ever seen here, and it was a lot of fun.

On his offseason

I'll take a take a few weeks off here. I'm going to Stagecoach Music Festival, so that should be fun, but probably a take a week or two off then after that just kind of get back in the gym, played through a little bit of injury this year so kind of address that. And then just try to get better at everything this summer. It's a big year for me next year, big training camp, and hopefully sticking in the NHL next year.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the energy of tonight's game and finishing in OT

Our story for the season has usually been the other way. It's like we're down goals, we come back. And this was Coachella fighting, and the bottom line is that the guys stuck with it. We found a way to get it done in the end, and we showed the resiliency that our group has, and it's a really fun way to end the season.

On being able to send the fans off with a win

That crowd was amazing. I think, I heard there were just a few tickets available, I don't know, but they were loud. This is the way that Pechanga Arena should feel. And we're so thankful for their support.

On what he told his team in his final address of the season

That I'm proud of them. I'm proud of the way that we lived according to our values, like we are one, being the Brotherhood, that's a united group in there, and that union, got us through a lot of adversity and we were able to flex that into the back half of the season with some wins and the growth of the group was phenomenal. We're so proud of so many individuals but also the way the group was able to grow together through the season. It was impressive.

