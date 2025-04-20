Silver Knights Drop Final Game of Season, 8-2

The Henderson Silver Knights lost to the Bakersfield Condors, 8-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Carrick opened the scoring for Bakersfield at the 10:40 mark of the first period with a goal during a delayed penalty.

Mayhew followed up minutes later with a power-play goal to double the Condors' lead.

Swetlikoff added another late in the first, giving Bakersfield a 3-0 advantage heading into the first intermission.

Griffith extended the lead to 4-0 early in the second, and Philp scored less than three minutes later to make it 5-0.

Philp closed out the middle frame with his second of the night, pushing the Condors' lead to 6-0.

The Silver Knights broke through early in the final period, as Robert Hägg found the back of the net with assists from Cal Burke and Mitch McLain.

Less than a minute later, Griffith answered with his second goal of the night, restoring Bakersfield's six-goal lead.

Braedon Bowman capitalized on a power play just before the midway point of the third, with assists from Hägg and Trevor Connelly.

Bakersfield closed the door with a goal in the final minute as Philp notched a hat trick to seal the 8-2 victory.

