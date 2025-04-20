Penguins Reassign Beck, De St. Phalle to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forwards Jack Beck and Mathieu De St. Phalle to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

In four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, all during the month of April, Beck notched a goal and two assists for three points.

Beck garnered eight goals and 28 assists for 36 points in 36 games with Wheeling this season. The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ontario also placed second on the Nailers with 10 power-play assists. Beck appeared in both Games 1 and 2 of Wheeling's first-round playoff series against the Norfolk Admirals, but did not record any points.

De St. Phalle appeared in seven games for the Penguins this season, scoring one goal. In 14 career AHL games, all with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, De St. Phalle has two goals.

The 25-year-old led the Nailers with 35 assists and 55 points in 62 games played. His 20 goals also tied for second on the team. De St. Phalle could make his Kelly Cup Playoffs debut in Game 3 of the Nailers' series on Wednesday, Apr. 23 at WesBanco Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton begins its quest for the Calder Cup with Game 1 of its best-of-three, opening round series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Opening puck drop from Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza is set for 7:05 p.m. The Penguins' full opening round schedule

can be found here.

