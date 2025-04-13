IceHogs Fall Just Short on Sunday in Milwaukee

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI. - The Rockford IceHogs dropped a close 2-1 contest to the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday afternoon inside Panther Arena.

The Admirals scored the lone goal of the 1st period thanks to their leading scorer Jake Lucchini. At 7:35, he found a loose puck at the far circle and beat Mitchell Weeks short side.

In the 2nd frame, the Admirals extended the lead to 2-0 while skating four-on-four. After Kieffer Bellows and Cole Guttman took coincidental roughing penalties, Gregori Denisenko capitalized on a rebound with the extra ice.

Rockford wouldn't go quietly in the final period. Kevin Lombardi scored his second goal with the IceHogs with 12:25 to go. The forward chipped the puck past goaltender Magnus Chrona from the far goal.

The Hogs pushed and pulled Weeks in the final two minutes but couldn't find the tying goal.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Apr. 16 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins a Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Click here for tickets.

