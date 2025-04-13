Landeskog, Miner Propel Eagles to 4-3 Shootout Win

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog netted the game-tying goal and added an assist, while goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief and all four shooters in a shootout, as the Eagles rallied for a 4-3 shootout win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday. Defenseman John Ludvig added a goal and an assist, while forward Tye Felhaber also found the back of the net in the victory.

Henderson would open the scoring when forward Jakub Demek shoved home a rebound at the top of the crease, putting the Silver Knights on top 1-0 at the 3:07 mark of the first period.

The lead would be doubled just 1:07 later when forward Trevor Connelly netted his first professional goal with a wrister from the right-wing circle, making it 2-0.

Colorado would strike back when Felhaber buried a one-timer from the low slot, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 6:28 remaining in the opening frame.

The momentum would quickly swing back when defenseman Robert Hagg fired a shot from the point that would bounce off the end boards before deflecting off goalie Kevin Mandolese and into the back of the net. The goal was Hagg's sixth of the season and extended Henderson's advantage to 3-1 at the 15:43 mark of the period. The Silver Knights would go on to outshoot the Eagles 9-7 and carried a 3-1 advantage into the first intermission.

Miner would take over for Mandolese to begin the second period, as the middle frame would see Colorado come up dry on a pair of power-play chances, allowing the Silver Knights to head to the second intermission still on top, 3-1.

The Eagles would stay in the mix after Miner shut down a penalty shot from Demek just 2:15 into the third period. Colorado would then kick off the comeback when Ludvig lit the lamp with a shot from the slot, trimming Henderson's lead to 3-2 at the 13:36 mark of the final frame.

A power play would then set up Landeskog to station himself at the top of the crease before tipping a shot past goalie Carl Lindbom, tying the game at 3-3 with just 3:50 remaining in regulation.

As the game shifted to overtime, Miner would come up with two critical saves, while Lindbom denied all four shots he faced, as the contest would then head to a shootout.

Miner blanked all four Silver Knights shooters in the shootout, while forward Matthew Phillips lit the lamp, as the Eagles completed the rally with a 4-3 shoot victory

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Lindbom suffered the shootout loss in net, allowing three goals on 27 shots.

