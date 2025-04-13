Preview: Islanders vs. Penguins

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-47-4-3) host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (38-22-7-1) in their final home game of 2024-25 this afternoon, dropping the puck at 3 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders, who are winless through the first four games of their season-long, five-game homestand, are looking to turn the page following a 5-3 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack last night. Tyce Thompson, Alex Jefferies and Brian Pinho all scored to make it a manageable game after Bridgeport was down 4-0 early, but the comeback effort fell short. Marshall Warren added two assists and Hunter Miska (2-8-0) made 22 saves. The contest turned chippy late and featured 178 combined penalty minutes, including a season-high 105 for the Islanders.

ISLANDERS VS. PENGUINS

Today's game marks the last of six meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the third of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-3-0-1 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and 0-1-1-0 in those games at home. They last met on Mar. 23 when Alex Jefferies and Marshall Warren both scored in a 5-2 loss in Bridgeport. Pittsburgh's affiliate has won each of the last three meetings by a combined 13-2 margin.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE, PA

The Penguins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds at home last night. Tristan Broz, Nolan Renwick and Altey Calvert all scored at 5-on-5, while AHL All-Star Emil Bemstrom recorded his team-leading 22nd goal of the season into an empty net. For Renwick, it was his first professional goal in just his third game out of the University of Maine. Joel Blomqvist made 22 saves. The Penguins enter today's game fourth in the Atlantic Division standings, two points behind Charlotte and Providence. With four games remaining, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still has a chance to jump into second place and earn a bye into the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

TERRY STANDS ALONE

Chris Terry has more points than any other player in Bridgeport hockey history. The veteran forward, in his third season with the Islanders, recorded one assist against Hartford on Wednesday to pass Jeremy Colliton with 204 career points (76g, 128a) in 194 games. He set the franchise record for assists last Saturday against Charlotte. Colliton notched his last points for Bridgeport with a pair of goals on Mar. 4, 2012. Terry is a five-time AHL All-Star and the League's active all-time leader in goals (330) and points (807). He enters today's game with a team-leading 47 assists and 66 points in 67 games this season, tied for first and third in the league, respectively.

THREE GAMES, THREE POINTS

Michigan State University product Joey Larson scored his first two professional goals in just his second pro game on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is up to three points after recording an assist in his pro debut last Saturday. Larson signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders on Mar. 31, which begins next season, and is currently playing with Bridgeport on an AHL deal for the remainder of this year. He had 24 points (10g, 14a) in 37 games as a junior at Michigan State earlier this season.

BRIDGEPORT SIGNS SEMPTIMPHELTER

The Bridgeport Islanders signed 22-year-old goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on Saturday. Semptimphelter completed a four-year college career at the University of North Dakota earlier this season, going 18-11-2 with a 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage in 31 games. He also spent two seasons at Arizona State University and one season at Northeastern.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (34-33-12): Last: 4-3 SOL at Philadelphia, yesterday -- Next: Today at New Jersey, 1 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (34-30-3-5): Last: 7-3 L at Reading, last night -- Missed playoffs

