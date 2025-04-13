Penguins End Weekend with 5-2 Win in Bridgeport

April 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Buoyed by the contributions of several rookies, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena.

Three first-year pros lit the lamp, and six rookies recorded at least one point as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (39-22-7-1) closed its three-in-three weekend in the win column. The Penguins raced out of the gate with a three-goal first period, followed by two insurance markers in the third.

Bridgeport, playing in its home finale, came off the starting blocks with an early surge, forcing six saves from rookie goalie Sergei Murashov in the first six minutes of play. Eventually, Gabe Klassen slammed in his first AHL goal on the Penguins' first shot of the game 6:36 into the opening frame.

Nolan Renwick scored for the second-straight game to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead by two at 12:24, and Zach Gallant added to that lead four minutes later.

The Islanders notched a power-play goal from Gleb Veremyev early in the second period, then Ross Mitton scored in the last minute of the frame to make it a 3-2 game. For both players, it marked their first pro goals.

The tight, one-goal margin persisted until 13:44 of the third period, when Atley Calvert tucked in a beautiful goal on a two-on-one rush. Calvert toe-dragged around the defender, then launched a snap shot to the opposite corner.

After one last highlight-reel stop from Murashov, Avery Hayes polished off the win with an empty netter.

Murashov finished the game with 30 saves. T.J. Semptimphelter turned aside 18 shots for Bridgeport.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is back home for its next game, Wednesday, Apr. 16, a pivotal head-to-head showdown with the Providence Bruins. Two teams jockeying for playoff position in the Atlantic Division will face off at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

