Ads Sign Oasiz Wiesblatt to AHL Contract

April 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Oasiz Wiesblatt to a three-year American Hockey League contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Wiesblatt, the younger brother of current Admirals forward Ozzy Wiesblatt, is currently finishing up his final season of junior with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League. Oasiz has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points as the Tigers own a 2-0 series lead in the WHL Conference Finals. During the regular season Wiesblatt finished the year second on his team and fifth in the league in scoring with 103 points on 36 goals and 67 assists in just 66 games.

Over his four seasons Medicine Hat, the Vancouver, BC native averaged over a point per game with 288 points (101g-187a) in 284 contests to go along with a +51 rating and 462 penalty minutes. He earned Second Team All-WHL Central Division Honors in both 2023 and again in 2024.

The Admirals begin the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs by hosting the Rockford IceHogs in the Central Division Semifinals with game one set for Thursday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

