Bears Open Series with Phantoms

April 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears open the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs this week as they take the ice for the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

2024-25 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Games Played: Mike Vecchione (68)

Goals: Ivan Miroshnichenko (23)

Assists: Ethan Bear (36)

Points: Ethan Bear (46)

PIMs: Brennan Saulnier (99)

Power-Play Goals: Chase Priskie (9)

Shorthanded Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Mike Vecchione (6)

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+33)

Shots: Pierrick Dubé (175)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (23)

Shutouts: Hunter Shepard (3)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (2.80)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.891)

Only includes qualified players

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, April 28

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Tuesday, April 29

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, April 30

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, May 1

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, May 2

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Saturday, May 3

TBD

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 30 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Game 2 - Friday, May 2 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Game 3 - Sunday, May 4 at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 5:05 p.m.

*Game 4 - Friday, May 9 at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Sunday, May 11 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 5 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

*If necessary. All times Eastern.

Television Coverage: FOX 43.2 Antenna TV (Games 3 and 4), additional TV broadcast information for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs will be announced as it becomes available at HersheyBears.com and FOX43.com; Video Coverage: AHLTV; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

PHANTOM MENACE:

The Bears and Phantoms will meet in the Atlantic Division Semifinals for the second consecutive spring, after Hershey bested Lehigh Valley in four games during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. This upcoming series marks the seventh all-time postseason series between Hershey and the Phantoms franchise dating back to the latter's inception in Philadelphia. Hershey boasts a 5-1 series record and a 17-12 all-time playoff record against the Phantoms. During the 2024-25 regular season, the Bears went 5-4-1-0 against Lehigh Valley; Ethan Bear (currently on NHL recall to Washington) led Hershey with nine points (2g, 7a), and Mike Sgarbossa (2g, 4a) and Henrik Rybinski (1g, 5a) were tied for second with six points, while Elliot Desnoyers paced Lehigh Valley against Hershey with six points (1g, 5a).

THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST:

Hershey has a lifetime record of 77-62 in Game 1s of a playoff series, and a 58-19 series record when winning the first game. Wednesday's Game 1 will mark the 101st home playoff game at GIANT Center since the venue opened at the start of the 2002-03 season. In that time, the Bears have posted a 66-34 home record in the playoffs. In the history of the Bears/Phantoms rivalry, every team that has won the first game of a playoff matchup went on to win the series.

ON CLOUD NINE:

The Bears enter the 2025 playoffs with a share of the league record for most consecutive playoff series victories, with eight dating back to the start of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The current Hershey squad shares the mark with its 2009 and 2010 championship teams, which won four series apiece in back-to-back seasons. A series win against the Phantoms will give the Bears nine consecutive postseason series victories and sole possession of the league mark.

LAP-ING THE COMPETITION:

Forward Hendrix Lapierre enters his third straight postseason with Hershey as the reigning Jack A. Butterfield Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs after leading the field in scoring with 22 points (7g, 15a) in 20 games. Lapierre also tied with teammate Joe Snively for the league lead in power-play assists (9) and power-play points (11). Lapierre's 22 points that year also tied with Josef Marha (1997) for the eighth-most points by a Bear in a playoff year. Lapierre's career postseason numbers for goals (10), assists (18), and points (28) leads all active Hershey players.

CAPTAIN ON THE BRIDGE:

Bears captain Aaron Ness enters the 2025 playoffs with 62 career postseason games with Hershey, serving as the active leader for the team and tying him with Roger DeJordy for eighth in franchise history. Ness has played in 11 series that have ultimately been won by the Bears across the veteran defenseman's two stints with the club.

GUIDING SHEPARD:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard enters the 2025 playoffs on the heels of his busiest campaign yet, as the netminder dressed in a career-high 39 games for the Bears during the regular season. The 2023 Jack A. Butterfield Trophy winner has flourished the last two springs by putting up 28 total wins in the postseason, good for third in club playoff history. His next game will mark his 41st playoff appearance with Hershey to give him sole possession of fourth in franchise history, passing Michal Neuvirth.

WHOA, NELLY:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson's last two playoff runs with the club culminated in Calder Cup titles, and he enters the 2025 playoffs with 28 postseason victories for Hershey, good for fourth in club history. He is two wins away from passing Bruce Boudreau and tying John Paddock for second in franchise history. His .700 career postseason win percentage with Hershey is third in franchise history, behind only Boudreau (.725) and Doug Gibson (.750).

DOWN ON THE FARM:

The South Carolina Stingrays are headed for a decisive Game 7 against the Orlando Solar Bears in the South Division Semifinals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Brabham Cup winners as the ECHL's regular-season champions host Orlando on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum. Tuesday's game will mark the 55th Game 7 in ECHL postseason history. Ryan Hofer - who spent his rookie pro season last year with Hershey - is second on the Stingrays in playoff scoring with five points (3g, 2a) through six games.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey announced the re-signing of veteran forward Dalton Smith to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season last Friday...The Bears were saddened to learn of the recent passing of former right wing Bruce Cline at the age of 93. Cline played five seasons for the Chocolate and White from 1963-68, recording 229 points in 299 games, and was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023...Hershey's 72 playoff appearances, 25 Calder Cup Finals appearances, 627 playoff games, 365 playoff games won, and 13 Calder Cup championships are all league postseason records.

